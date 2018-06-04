Buffalo man pleads guilty to weapons possession

A Buffalo man faces a maximum of 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Jose Gonzalez, 47, pleaded guilty to the highest count in the indictment against him, prosecutors said. He is set to be sentenced July 5.

On Oct. 21, 2016, Buffalo Police, with a warrant, raided a lower apartment of a house on Sayre Avenue in the Riverside neighborhood.

Investigators seized a loaded, 40-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a semi-automatic rifle, small amounts of cocaine, diazepam and marijuana, along with scales and packaging materials. Police found marijuana plants growing in the kitchen, the District Attorney's Office said.