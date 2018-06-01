WILLIAMS, Edith M. (Dahlke)

85, May 28, 2018 in Jacksonville, FL. Formerly of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Clifford Williams; loving mother of Keith (Lorraine) Williams, Laura (Michael) Iles, Sharon (late John) Benns, Clifford (Donna) Williams, Gail (Erwin) Riedl; devoted grandmother of 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Reinhold and Iva Dahlke; dear sister of the late Raymond, late Reinhold (Lorraine), and Eugene Dahlke (late Marie). The family will hold a private memorial service in the near future at the Chapel Hills Funeral Home Memorial Gardens, Jacksonville, FL.