SZALACH, John

Szalach - John Age 66, of San Marcos, CA, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2018. Born in Niagara Falls, NY on June 4, 1951, he was the son of the late Alexander and Jane (Pagos) Szalach. John worked for the State of California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR). He was an avid car enthusiast, entering and racing in road rally races. John won numerous trophies in his road rally racing career. He is survived by his sisters: Wesley (William A.) Greenman and Marie (late James E.) Karner; by first cousin Rev. Robert J. Bozek, son of Felix Bozek and Jane Szalach, and by first cousins in Poland. Friends may call Sunday, June 3rd from 3-6 PM at ZAJAC FUNERAL HOME, INC., 319 24th St., corner of Welch Ave., Niagara Falls, NY, where Memorial Services will begin at 5:00 PM with Rev. Robert Bozek officiating. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, visit zajacfuneralhomeinc.com