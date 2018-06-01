HANDZLIK, Ronald

HANDZLIK - Ronald May 30, 2018. Beloved husband of Dolly; devoted father of Wayne, Brian and Doreen Handzlik; loving grandfather of Brian Patrick Handzlik; also survived by 3 brothers, 5 sisters, nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at the Buszka FUNERAL HOME INC, 2005 Clinton St. (Corner South Ogden) Saturday at 8:45 AM and at St. Stanislaus Church at 9:30 AM. Mr. Handzlik was an Army veteran, a member of the Buffalo Polka Boosters and the Carpenters Union. Memorials in Ronald's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Flowers gratefully declined. Visitation Friday from 4-8 PM. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com