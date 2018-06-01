BuffaloNews.com
Section VI girls lacrosse finals Class C and Class D
Eden's Emma Sutfin battles Gowanda's Emily Lay for the ball in the first half of the Class D Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Eden's Danielle Thompson battles Gowanda's Emily Lay for the ball in the first half of the Class D Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Eden's Hannah Cialone battles Gowanda's Marleah Stevens for the ball in the first half of the Class D Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Eden's Hannah Cialone battles Gowanda's Marleah Stevens for the ball in the first half of the Class D Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Eden's Hannah Cialone battles Gowanda's Marleah Stevens for the ball in the first half of the Class D Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Eden's Hannah Cialone battles Gowanda's Marleah Stevens for the ball in the first half of the Class D Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Eden's Jessica Bennett battles Gowanda's Marleah Stevens for the ball in the first half of the Class D Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Eden's Emma Tambacas battles Gowanda's Miya Scanlan for the ball in the first half of the Class D Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Eden's Emma Tambacas battles Gowanda's Miya Scanlan for the ball in the first half of the Class D Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
A fan covers his baby from the sun in the first half of the Class D Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Eden's Danielle Thompson battles Gowanda's Olivia Ackley for the ball in the first half of the Class D Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Eden's Kelsey Pressing battles Gowanda's Lucinda White for the ball in the first half of the Class D Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Eden's Rachel Wach battles Gowanda's Abbey Phillips for the ball in the first half of the Class D Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lake Shore's Jalyn Jimerson battles Amherst'sGrace VanBuren for the ball in the first half of the Class C Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lake Shore's Adalia Plain and Baylee Locke battle Amherst's Grace VanBuren for the ball in the first half of the Class C Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lake Shore's Adalia Plain and Baylee Locke battle Amherst's Grace VanBuren for the ball in the first half of the Class C Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lake Shore's Maggie Jimerson battles Amherst's Grace VanBuren for the ball in the first half of the Class C Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lake Shore's Ella Jimerson battles Amherst's Grace VanBuren for the ball in the first half of the Class C Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lake Shore's Tashawni Cornfield battles Amherst'Charleigh Rondeau for the ball in the first half of the Class C Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lake Shore's Noelani Cornfield gets hammered and folded by Amherst's Elizabeth Hall while going for the ball in the first half of the Class C Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lake Shore's Tashawni Cornfield gets hammered and folded by Amherst's Maya Cottone while going for the ball in the first half of the Class C Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lake Shore's Tashawni Cornfield gets hammered and folded by Amherst's Maya Cottone while going for the ball in the first half of the Class C Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lake Shore's Tashawni Cornfield gets hammered and folded by Amherst's Maya Cottone while going for the ball in the first half of the Class C Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lake Shore's Beretta Santana battles Amherst's Grace VanBuren for the ball in the first half of the Class C Section VI girls lacrosse final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 25
Friday, June 1, 2018
