BISHOP - Donald E. "Skip"

Of Hamburg, entered into rest May 30, 2018. Beloved husband of Rosalie (nee Capraro) Bishop. Devoted father of Donald Bishop, Dawn Thompson and David (Diane) Bishop; cherished grandfather of Danielle Thompson; dear brother of Joan Hynds and Jim (Nancy) Bishop of Hollywood, FL; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Don was a veteran of the US Army. He was very active in district 5, being a baseball and hockey coach. Skip was an avid golfer, having shot a hole in one at the Hamburg golf course. Don retired from National Fuel Gas after 42 years of service. Don's later years were enjoyed wintering in Delray Beach, FL. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 2-7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Monday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com