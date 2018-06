ALSTON, Lela M.

ALSTON - Lela M. Departed this life May 29, 2018. She leaves to mourn a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends Saturday 11am at Mt. Zion COGH, 32 Oakgrove Ave. Funeral to follow at 12 noon. Arrangements by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Homes. www.BriankLewisFuneralHomes.com