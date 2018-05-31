ZAWISTOWSKI, Daniel J.

ZAWISTOWSKI - Daniel J. May 28, 2018 at age 74. Beloved husband of Peggy (nee Leydecker) Zawistowski; father of Chris Zawistowski, Kimberly (Mike) Raide, Tracy and Paul (Danielle Boudreau) Zawistowski; son of the late Joseph and Sophie (nee Kalenik) Zawistowski; brother of Joseph (Cheryl) Zawistowski and the late Carol and Richard Zawistowski; also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday from 9-11 AM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (Corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.Amigone.com