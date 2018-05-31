WNY tunes in for Capitals' Stanley Cup Game 2 win, WBBZ feels the heat

Of course, the most popular program in Western New York Wednesday was Washington's exciting 3-2 victory over Las Vegas in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. It had an 8.3 local rating on cable's NBCSN, down slightly from the 8.9 rating for Game 1 Monday night carried by broadcast network NBC.

Wednesday's series finale of FX's "The Americans" had only a 0.2 live local rating in WNY and the repeat had a 0.3 rating. That suggests most local viewers were DVRing it for later viewing, partly to speed through the excessive number of commercials.

WBBZ explains issues: You might have thought you were hot Wednesday.

But not as hot as the transmitter for WBBZ-TV.

The classic television show station was off the air for several hours Wednesday and didn't make it back on to local Spectrum cable until past midnight.

"WBBZ had a case of heat stroke on this record-breaking day," wrote station spokesman John DiSciullo.

He said the station's cooling system at the transmitter site in Springville was repaired by 9:50 p.m. He added the Spectrum tech at the hub in Austin, Texas, placed WBBZ back on the system at 12:22 a.m. Thursday.

