WITUCKI, Anthony H. "Tony"

WITUCKI - Anthony H. "Tony"

May 27, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, age 74; beloved husband of Patricia L. (nee Bogacz) Witucki. Dearest father of Kathleen Trimper, Tosha (Douglas) Jacobs and Colleen (Dale) Kohl. Dear grandfather of Justin Andruszko, Kayla Charvat, Joshua Andruszko, Courtney Kohl, Carly Kohl and great-grandfather of Jade and Addy. Brother of Edward (Julie) Witucki, Jr. Cousin of Gerry (John) Letki. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday in St. John Gualbert Church at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Tony was a Navy Veteran, Treasurer and Past Commissioner of Rescue Hose #1 with over 50 years of service and a blood and organ donor. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions in Tony's memory may be made to The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, One Naval Park Cove, Buffalo, NY 14202. Visit www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com