WALDRAFF - Donald M., Sr. Of Cheektowaga, NY, May 22, 2018; beloved husband of Rita M. (Bestine) Waldraff; dearest father of Deana (George) Earl, Donald M. (Lynn) Waldraff, Jr., and Dawn (Joseph) Schmitt; fond grandfather of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of the late Lee (late Spike) Fisher. Friends and relatives are invited to a Memorial Service at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner Borden Road), West Seneca, (668-5666), on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Friends are invited. Donald was a 50-year member of Southline Volunteer Fire Company and a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War.