VILLAGOMEZ, Ronald

VILLAGOMEZ, Ronald - Happy 80th birthday to the first man I ever loved. So hard to put into words how much you meant to me, and how much you are missed. Not only did I love you more than anything, you were the strongest man I knew. Most of all, I was so very proud of you and even prouder to call you my dad. Thank you for all the memories. I will forever miss you and love you, and you will forever be in my heart. Love, your daughter, MONIQUE