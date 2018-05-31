Transit Drive-In helps raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

It was 85 years ago this June that moviegoers gathered under the stars at the country's first drive-in theater in Camden, N.J.

To celebrate the anniversary, drive-in theaters across the country are selling special edition T-shirts to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Transit Drive-In in Lockport has teamed up with 26 Shirts to produce a "Keep Calm and Drive In" T-shirt. Available in red or black, it's priced at $21.95, with $8 from each sale going to St. Jude's.

The shirt is available in black or red at 26shirts.com. It will be available until June 12.

Transit Drive-In has been in business since 1952. This is its 66th season.