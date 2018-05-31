TOOLE, Blanche C.

TOOLE - Blanche C. November 22, 1925 - May 3, 2018. Beloved teacher and humanitarian, she taught 5th Grade in the City of Tonawanda for 39 years. She was voted "Teacher of the Year" by her fellow teachers. Blanche raised the bar for learning, and her love was equal for all. She is survived by her husband, Francis, her sister, Hilda Templeton, and two nieces, Marion Johnson and Janet Devries. Blanche donated her body to the School of Medicine, State University at Buffalo, New York.