Things to do in Western New York: June 1

8 p.m. at Buffalo Red Cross (786 Delaware Ave.). Tickets are $75 apiece, or $125 for two, and may be purchased here.

Affectionately known as the M*A*S*H Bash, this legendary party invites you to sport military gear and party hearty in support of the Red Cross. This year is the last bash, and the Red Cross is welcoming Loretta Swit, the star of the TV comedy "M*A*S*H."

Tickets include food from great restaurants, music by Nerds Gone Wild, and an auction of luxury items. - Mary Kunz Goldman

6 to 10 p.m. at Villa Maria College (240 Pine Ridge Road), features celebrity game and opening night of games. Tournament continues from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $10 for Friday night, $8 for Saturday and Sunday, or $20 for a weekend pass.

The growing three-day tournament, now in its 11th year, features men's, women's and kids' five-on-five basketball divisions. Ballin' for a Cause benefits education (in the form of college scholarship money) and community initiatives, youth sports and healthy activities.

Buffalo Bills Kelvin Benjamin and Dion Dawkins are expected to be the coaches in the celebrity game that opens the tournament on Friday. - Ben Tsujimoto

6 to 9 p.m. in Kenan Center Arena (195 Beattie Ave., Lockport). Admission $6 adults; half price for students and those who've served, with identification. Event continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

100 American Craftsmen's organizers refer to the three-day event as "one of the most prestigious shows of contemporary craft art in the region."

Different media featured in the event includes jewelry, clay, metal, fiber, leather, wood and paper artwork. See the music lineup, food and wine vendors and more here. - Ben Tsujimoto

BONUS: Strictly Hip at SummerFest

5 p.m. to midnight at River Fest Park (249 Ohio St.); Strictly Hip begins its set at 7. Free to attend; concessions and 50-50 tickets benefit Kids Escaping Drugs.

Tragically Hip tribute band Strictly Hip, a respected staple of the local music scene, performs free of charge at Buffalo River Fest Park for the venue's first-ever SummerFest. Popular carnival game "I Got It" will be set up, too. The festival continues from noon to midnight Saturday, with Hit-N-Run playing at 8.

