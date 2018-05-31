The Briefing: Don't expect a miracle in North Korea

WASHINGTON – It's on again, then it's off again. Then it's on again and off again.

At least that's the way it seems with the maybe/maybe not summit between the world's two most weirdly coiffed leaders: President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Trump's abrupt cancellation of the summit last week, followed by his later efforts to revive it, had predictably prompted the usual round of hand-wringing from foreign policy pundits who specialize in hand-wringing. Meantime, the rest of the world yawns, and probably rightly so.

This back-and-forth does call for some reflection, though, just because the stakes are so high. The bottom line here, of course, is whether or not Kim, a murderer as well as a dictator, will get nuclear weapons and thereby threaten western civilization.

But a closer look at history, combined with a closer look at the situation in North Korea, shows that making peace takes a long time – so much so that even if this summit happens, it's likely just the beginning of a mammoth diplomatic effort rather than the end.

Let's start with history, and let's start in Vietnam. Peace talks to bring an end to the protracted Vietnam War began in 1968 and did not conclude until five years later. Then it took another 22 years, including a two-year final push by Sens. John McCain and John Kerry, to re-establish diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Longer still was the protracted process that led to peace in Northern Ireland. "The Troubles" between the Northern Ireland's Catholic rebels and their British rulers began in 1968. Several stop-and-start rounds of peace talks produced a couple agreements that didn't do very much, but the peace process didn't really get rolling until a 1994 cease-fire that paved the way for the Good Friday Agreement, which finally ended the conflict three years later.

Note that the especially complex issue of nuclear weapons wasn't even part of the Vietnam and Northern Ireland negotiations. We only have one recent historic equivalent, then, of the talks aimed at ending North Korea's nuclear program: the 20-month round of negotiations that led to the 2015 deal to limit Iran's nuclear program.

Given the historic context, negotiators struck that deal in an astonishingly short period of time, but that's partially because the agreement is itself partial. The deal, which Trump recently withdrew from, called for limits on Iran's nuclear program over 15 years: limits that would be constantly monitored. That being the case, the Iran deal looks more like a step in the nation's denuclearization rather than a definitive end to the world's worries about the mullahs getting nukes.

And while Trump wants a North Korea deal to be much stronger than the Iran deal he reneged on, foreign policy experts expect both any North Korea negotiations and any resulting agreement to be time-consuming, partial steps toward North Korea's denuclearization.

For one thing, Trump is demanding absolute, total denuclearization. That gives the two sides very little wiggle room in crafting an agreement and could mean any summit is just the beginning of protracted talks. And then, if somehow the two sides strike a deal, it could take up to 10 years to implement, according to a new study by researchers at Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation.

In other words, if you're already getting tired of hearing about Kim Jong Un's nuclear program, brace yourself for total exhaustion.

Resolving this issue could take so long that by the time it's over, the weirdly coiffed heads of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un could both go gray.

Well, probably not.

