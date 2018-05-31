'The Americans' ends with an American ending

Spoiler alert: If you haven't watched Wednesday night's series finale of FX's "The Americans," don't read this unless you want to know what happened.

I'm not buying a big part of the series finale of "The Americans."

You could say one of my favorite TV series concluded with an American ending.

By that, I mean Russian spies Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Phillip Jennings (Matthew Rhys) ended up living happily-ever after looking into the sunset in their homeland.

OK, maybe there wasn't any sun – they ended up in their dark, gray homeland. And maybe the goal wasn’t going to be to live happily-ever-after but, as Elizabeth said, "we'll get used to it."

But they lived to see another day, leaving us to speculate how they made out back in the U.S.S.R without their children in what now is a strange land to them.

The writers of "The Americans" did a terrific job over the seasons in getting American viewers to root for the Jennings to avoid detection as they supposedly lived the American family dream.

But I didn't expect an ending that aimed to please American viewers.

To be fair, I liked much of the series finale. The tension on the trains, planes and automobiles as the Jennings feared getting caught was at the top of the list. The music choices were also first class, as was the low-key acting.

But I expected a more realistic ending that included one or both of the Jennings getting killed either by the American authorities or the Russians who were upset that they didn't help in their mission to overthrow President Mikhail Gorbachev.

For me, the biggest hole in the finale came after the clueless FBI neighbor next door, Stan Beeman (Noah Emmerich), finally confirmed his 4 a.m. suspicions that the Jennings were the spies he was looking for and confronted them in a parking garage before they were about to make their getaway.

Stan was mad. He was cursing. He felt played like a fool all these years.

And then he let them go after Phillip owned up to its deception and essentially begged for mercy.

Say what?

It was a great, long scene. Tense. Well-acted.

I understand the view that Stan was so involved in the Jennings' family for so long and loved all of them that he couldn't pull the trigger.

But letting them go was carrying "love thy neighbor" a bit too far. Stan was a fool right up to the end.

Not only wasn't Stan doing his job of protecting America by allowing them to leave, but he also put his own life in jeopardy. If the Jennings had been caught, they had the power to tell the FBI that Stan let them go.

Stan supposedly was content to be a father figure to Henry (Keidrich Selloti), the Jennings' teen-age son who didn't know his parents were spies. Since the FBI now knew the Jennings were spies, I can't see Stan staying involved with Henry without some agency concern.

I did love that the Jennings' rebellious daughter Paige (Holly Taylor), who was aware of her parents' double lives and was in training to be a spy, escaped the family plan to go back to Russia by leaving a train for an unknown future in America.

It was much easier to buy Paige's silent "take that" (this is a family newspaper) look as her parents were stuck on a train than the idea that mom and dad would survive.

I'm sure many fans of "The Americans" were happy to see all the Jennings survive, partly because it brings the possibility of a reboot years from now.

But despite my enjoyment of much of the final, by the end I could relate to Stan. I was mad. I was cursing. I felt played like a fool.

Email: apergament@buffnews.com