Teachers eat free at Red Robin Tuesday

It has been a long year, teachers. You deserve more than an apple.

At Red Robin on Tuesday, teachers and administrators can get a free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries. The offer is good for both dine-in and to-go orders and is open to both teachers and administrators with a valid school ID.

There are five varieties of the pub-style Tavern Double Burgers to choose from, including the Smoky Jack, which is topped with bourbon-infused Whisky River barbecue sauce and pepper-jack cheese; and the Sir Acha, topped with Sriracha onion straws, American cheese and chipotle mayo. There are unlimited refills on the accompanying steak fries.

There are Red Robin locations on Maple Road in Amherst and on Amelia Drive in Orchard Park.