Summer music festivals feature outdoor sets aplenty

We’re approaching the season when Buffalo moves everything outside—especially its music.

From June to early September, locals can find outdoor (and usually free) performances every night of the week, with tribute bands replicating work of the greats, or hardworking acts dutifully grinding through original material amid downtown breezes of Lake Erie sunsets. String enough of these performances together and fans can construct their own weeks-long music festival, a la carte.

But for those looking for the traditional music festival model—with multiple acts sharing stages for one day or days-long performances—never fear. Plenty of bands will line bills of riotous events either anticipated, growing or revving up for their last hurrah; and thankfully, these acts are chiefly responsible for a summer boasting one of the best concert schedules in recent memory.

Here are some of the festivals to look forward to:

Taste of Country

6 p.m. June 8 at Coca-Cola Field

The official start of summer might be June 21—but country music fans don’t care about your fancy calendars. The season starts when the straw hats, Stetsons and bottle-opener belt buckles make their way into Coca-Cola Field. And with five acts on the bill, this year’s Taste should adhere to the Southern hospitality and draft-hoisting expected of WYRK’s traditionally raucous new country review. The show features Thomas Rhett, Chris Janson, Scotty McCreery, Danielle Bradberry and local winner Kate Mallen.

Info: $35 grandstand, wyrk.com

Kerfuffle

12:30 p.m. June 16 at Canalside

Beach balls. Hula-hoops. Multicolored glasses in various florescent shades. They’re all accessories of Alternative Buffalo’s annual summertime turf war between aging Millennials and the ebullient Generation Z, and the festival returns for its traditional serving of electro-pop, emo-steered singles and indie-rock anthems—all coalescing around the seemingly required appearance by Kerfuffle regulars, Matt & Kim. Other notable acts include AWOL Nation, Manchester Orchestra, Taking Back Sunday.

Info: $35-$50, altbuffalo.com

Kiss the Summer Hello

6 p.m. June 21 at Canalside

Your kids love it. And maybe in the deepest recesses of you mind (or when you’re alone in your car), you love it, too. It’s the uncontrollable infectiousness of pop music, and Kiss 98.5’s annual cavalcade of singles machines, dance steps and MacBook stars has put the genre’s allure on stage for decades. This year’s edition features Vevo favorites (Dua Lipa) and boy bands (Why Don’t We, In Real Life) galore—and should elicit teen screams loud enough to be heard from Fort Erie. The lineup also showcases Alessia Cara and Dua Lipa

Info: $30-$70, kiss985.com

Thin Man Summer Solstice Street Festival

Noon June 16, Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave.)

Over the past year, Elmwood Village’s Thin Man Brewery has transitioned into one of the city’s most enviable local music venues. The locale’s juicy IPAs now enhance sounds of sought-after up-and-comers for an enviable match, and the pairing has helped build up steam for this year’s second annual Solstice event, set to feature 16 acts—along with food, beers and Lloyd Taco fare—outside the brewery’s Elmwood entrance. Look for notable acts such as Humble Braggers, Funktional Flow, the Jumpers and Leroy Townes.

Info: $15-$20, thinmanbrewery.com

Summer Soul Festival

6 p.m. June 30 at Canalside

Expect a soothing blend of R&B favorites at this new event, capped by the Grammy Award-winning Faith Evans who will be performing duets with Eric Benet. Also appearing are Ginuwine Next, 702 and Lil' Mo with more to come. The mix plans to solidify what organizers hope will become another anticipated event on Buffalo’s concert calendar.

Info: $45-$85, canalsidebuffalo.com

Jam in the Valley

July 5-7, Buffalo Hill Village Campground, Varysburg

It’s almost time to load up the Chevy cab with some sleeping bags, lawn chairs and the maximum amount of 30-racks crammed behind the tailgate. Extending this year’s mid-week July 4th celebration through its following weekend, this year’s Jam features its usually dependable cast of traditional twangers and pop-country hybrids, all ready and set to deliver a relatable brand of flag-waving favorites. Headliners include Billy Currington, Cole Swindell and Drake White.

Info: $31-$182, jaminthevalley.com

Warped Tour

Noon July 25 at Darien Lake

For decades, the Vans punk rock showcase has proved a model for organizers looking to somehow attain peaceful anarchy inside a freewheeling, guitar-driven festival. The touring festival’s run comes to an end after this summer, but not before stopping in Darien for six stages of joyful mayhem, featuring rising stars like the Aimee Allen-led Interrupters and Warped royalty like Less than Jake. Also look for State Champs, Frank Turner and the return of the Buffalo-born band Every Time I Die.

Info: $45, vanswarpedtour.com

Cobblestone Live!

5 p.m. July 27 and 2 p.m. July 28 in the Cobblestone District

Last year’s inaugural iteration of this Cobblestone festival showed what could be done for a two-day outdoor music spectacular inside the city’s still-developing waterfront district. This year, they kick it up a notch, adding another stage and top-tier Canadian talent like the Sheepdogs and Broken Social Scene, to a groove-heavy bill that’s once again topped by Buffalo’s own Aqueous, who’s booked at the top of both nights. Only question is whether Illinois and Columbia streets will be big enough dance floors.

Info: $45, cobblestonelive.com

Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Festival

Noon Aug. 26 Silo City

This locally geared event initiated by former SUNY Buffalo State College student Lindsey Taylor is packed with Buffalo-born performers of many proficiencies and borrows its name from French observations of the region’s beautiful rivers. But set inside Silo City’s eclectic footprint, guests should find a complementary vibe between ambitious artistic invention and industrial environs that no other venue can rival. Multiple stages will host more than 40 performing artists including Drea d’Nur, Dusty Bits, Zuri Appleby and Eric Van Houten.

Info: $20-$50, beaufleuvemusicarts.com

More to come on these area festivals:

Ellicottville Summer Music Festival (June 29-July 1, Ellicottville); Buffalo Niagara Blues Festival (July 14, Silo City); Pappy Martin Legacy-Masten Jazz Festival, July 22 and 29 at Buffalo Museum of Science; Northwest Jazz Fest (Aug. 24-25, Lewiston).