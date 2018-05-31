Summer concert scene by venues: Artpark, Canalside, Darien Lake and more
Artpark
Coors Light Concerts at Artpark (in the outdoor amphitheater)
June 2: Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats plus the Head and the Heart
July 27: Fleet Foxes
July 28: Ween
Aug. 1: Portugal. The Man
Aug. 10: Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure and Pepper
Aug. 12: All Time Low and Dashboard Confessional
Aug. 22: O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson
M&T Bank Tuesdays in the Park (in the outdoor amphitheater)
June 12: Steven Tyler with the Loving Mary Band
June 19: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers with The Wood Brothers
June 26: Blue Rodeo with Colin James, CO Jones
July 3: Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton
July 10: Barenaked Ladies with Better than Ezra and KT Tunstall
July 17: Tedeschi Trucks Band Wheels of Soul 2018
July 24: Gov't Mule with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
July 31: Brit Floyd Eclipse World Tour
Aug. 7: Jeff Beck with Ann Wilson of Heart
Aug. 14: Voodoo Threauxdown with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue with Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more.
Aug. 21: The Spinners with Dave Schulz and C.O. Jones
Aug. 28: Boy George and Culture Club, B-52s, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey
Mainstage Theatre (indoors)
June 8: Jack White (sold out)
July 19: Vanessa Williams with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
Aug. 6: Halestorm with In This Moment
Aug. 9: Lindsey Stirling
Batavia Downs
June 22: Eddie Money
June 29: Grand Funk Railroad
July 6: Blue Oyster Cult
July 13: Rik Emmett
July 20: ASIA featuring John Payne
July 27: Puddle of Mudd
Aug. 3: Three Dog Night
Aug. 10: Lee Ann Womack
Canalside
Canalside Live
June 7: Method Man & Redman
June 14: Fitz & the Tantrums and Mikky Ekko
June 28: Umphrey's McGee
July 7: Vanilla Ice and Dwayne Gretzky
July 12: Arrested Development
July 19: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Beth Hart Band
July 26: Father John Misty and Lucy Dacus
Aug. 2: Dark Star Orchestra
Aug. 9: Headstones and The Glorious Sons
Aug. 17: Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Lowest of the Low
Also at Canalside
June 16: Kerfuffle
June 21: KISS the Summer Hello
June 30: Summer Soul Festival with Faith Evans, Eric Benet
Coca-Cola Field
June 8: Taste of Country
Darien Lake
May 26: Post Malone with 21 Savage, SOB X RBE
June 3: Kendrick Lamar with SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiwalker
June 19: Dead & Company with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti
June 24: Zac Brown Band: Down The Rabbit Hole Live
June 26: Poison with Cheap Trick
June 27: Dave Matthews Band
June 28: Chris Stapleton with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb
July 3: Logic with NF and Kyle
July 13: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band, Jamey Johnson
July 21: Lady Antebellum, Gavin DeGraw, Russell Dickerson
July 22: Kesha & Macklemore
July 24: Godsmack and Shinedown
July 25: Warped Tour
Aug. 3: Slayer with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament, Napalm Death
Aug. 4: Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and LANCO
Aug. 7: Chicago and REO Speedwagon
Aug. 10: Jason Aldean with Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina
Aug. 12: Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson
Aug. 16: Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town
Aug. 18: Kidz Bop Live
Aug. 24: Endless Summer Tour with G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo and Murda Beatz
Sept. 3: Breaking Benjamin, Five Finger Death Punch, Nothing More, Bad Wolves
Sept. 5: Deep Purple and Judas Priest
Sept. 7: Niall Horan with Maren Morris
Sept. 28: Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert and Wheeler Walker Jr.
Erie County Fair
Aug. 8: Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
Aug. 9: Chris Young
Aug. 10: ZZ Top
Aug. 11: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute
Aug. 12: Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Bobby Rydell
Aug. 13: The Oak Ridge Boys
Aug. 14: Midland
KeyBank Center
July 1: James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt
July 14: The Eagles
Sept. 2: Fall Out Boy
Sept. 15: Elton John
Sept. 25: J. Cole with Young Thug
New Era Field
Aug. 18: Beyonce and Jay-Z.
Share this article