Summer concert scene by venues: Artpark, Canalside, Darien Lake and more

Artpark

Coors Light Concerts at Artpark (in the outdoor amphitheater)

June 2: Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats plus the Head and the Heart

July 27: Fleet Foxes

July 28: Ween

Aug. 1: Portugal. The Man

Aug. 10: Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure and Pepper

Aug. 12: All Time Low and Dashboard Confessional

Aug. 22: O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson

M&T Bank Tuesdays in the Park (in the outdoor amphitheater)

June 12: Steven Tyler with the Loving Mary Band

June 19: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers with The Wood Brothers

June 26: Blue Rodeo with Colin James, CO Jones

July 3: Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton

July 10: Barenaked Ladies with Better than Ezra and KT Tunstall

July 17: Tedeschi Trucks Band Wheels of Soul 2018

July 24: Gov't Mule with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

July 31: Brit Floyd Eclipse World Tour

Aug. 7: Jeff Beck with Ann Wilson of Heart

Aug. 14: Voodoo Threauxdown with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue with Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more.

Aug. 21: The Spinners with Dave Schulz and C.O. Jones

Aug. 28: Boy George and Culture Club, B-52s, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey

Mainstage Theatre (indoors)



June 8: Jack White (sold out)

July 19: Vanessa Williams with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Aug. 6: Halestorm with In This Moment

Aug. 9: Lindsey Stirling

Batavia Downs

June 22: Eddie Money

June 29: Grand Funk Railroad

July 6: Blue Oyster Cult

July 13: Rik Emmett

July 20: ASIA featuring John Payne

July 27: Puddle of Mudd

Aug. 3: Three Dog Night

Aug. 10: Lee Ann Womack

Canalside

Canalside Live

June 7: Method Man & Redman

June 14: Fitz & the Tantrums and Mikky Ekko

June 28: Umphrey's McGee

July 7: Vanilla Ice and Dwayne Gretzky

July 12: Arrested Development

July 19: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Beth Hart Band

July 26: Father John Misty and Lucy Dacus

Aug. 2: Dark Star Orchestra

Aug. 9: Headstones and The Glorious Sons

Aug. 17: Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Lowest of the Low

Also at Canalside

June 16: Kerfuffle

June 21: KISS the Summer Hello

June 30: Summer Soul Festival with Faith Evans, Eric Benet

Coca-Cola Field

June 8: Taste of Country

Darien Lake

May 26: Post Malone with 21 Savage, SOB X RBE

June 3: Kendrick Lamar with SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiwalker

June 19: Dead & Company with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti

June 24: Zac Brown Band: Down The Rabbit Hole Live

June 26: Poison with Cheap Trick

June 27: Dave Matthews Band

June 28: Chris Stapleton with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb

July 3: Logic with NF and Kyle

July 13: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band, Jamey Johnson

July 21: Lady Antebellum, Gavin DeGraw, Russell Dickerson

July 22: Kesha & Macklemore

July 24: Godsmack and Shinedown

July 25: Warped Tour

Aug. 3: Slayer with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament, Napalm Death

Aug. 4: Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and LANCO

Aug. 7: Chicago and REO Speedwagon

Aug. 10: Jason Aldean with Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina

Aug. 12: Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson

Aug. 16: Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town

Aug. 18: Kidz Bop Live

Aug. 24: Endless Summer Tour with G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo and Murda Beatz

Sept. 3: Breaking Benjamin, Five Finger Death Punch, Nothing More, Bad Wolves

Sept. 5: Deep Purple and Judas Priest

Sept. 7: Niall Horan with Maren Morris

Sept. 28: Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert and Wheeler Walker Jr.

Erie County Fair

Aug. 8: Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Aug. 9: Chris Young

Aug. 10: ZZ Top

Aug. 11: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute

Aug. 12: Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Bobby Rydell

Aug. 13: The Oak Ridge Boys

Aug. 14: Midland

KeyBank Center

July 1: James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt

July 14: The Eagles

Sept. 2: Fall Out Boy

Sept. 15: Elton John

Sept. 25: J. Cole with Young Thug

New Era Field

Aug. 18: Beyonce and Jay-Z.