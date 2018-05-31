Storytelling 'mystery crawl' will highlight Buffalo's black history

Tradition Keepers: Black Storytellers of Western New York will sponsor its 15th annual storytelling mystery crawl June 9 in cooperation with Juneteenth of Buffalo Inc.

Boarding for "Git On Da Bus" will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Juneteenth Headquarters, 1517 Genesee St., with the bus departing at 4 p.m. and returning by 7 p.m.

On the bus, riders will hear brief stories, answer African-American history trivia questions and try to guess the nature of the next stop based on the theme for that location. At each mystery stop, a representative from the location will give background about its history and storytellers will perform stories bases on the theme. The locations are chosen based on their relevance to the black community and no location has been repeated in the crawl's 15-year history.

Cost is $20 per person and includes light refreshments.