Steady progression: Sweet Home's Jonah Murphy finds his calling on the tennis court

They’re three games into last week’s Section VI boys tennis final and Sweet Home senior Jonah Murphy’s game has gone AWOL. The serve that predicates so much of how he operates on the court has turned alarmingly unreliable. He grimaces after one point lost, thwacks a ball into the surrounding chain-link fence after another. Why now?

Greg Hastings has more than a little to do with Murphy’s simmering exasperation. The North Tonawanda junior, who rules the Niagara Frontier League as Murphy has ruled the ECIC, is light afoot, dictating the terms and flat-out on. He cruises to the title, 6-0, 6-4, and the one-sidedness of the result has Murphy down on himself.

Perspective is a difficult thing for the vanquished to grasp in the wake of a sound defeat, even when the backstory speaks louder than the moment.

Murphy, Hastings and Orchard Park’s Noah Sayoc will represent Section VI in singles at this week’s state championships in Flushing Meadows. Last year Murphy became the first Sweet Home singles player to qualify for states since 1994. He’s now also the first Panther to advance to the states in consecutive years since Wibisono Murdano completed his double that same year.

Murphy first picked up a racket with modest desires. He became intrigued watching the tennis at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, recalled his mother, Adria, and thought he’d like to give it a try. He asked his father, Michael, who plays the game, if they could hit.

“I didn’t really start playing to go to college to play tennis or to go pro,” Jonah said. “I just started playing because I liked it.”

Jacob Murphy, Jonah’s older brother, played as well, no surprise since the two of them did so much together. They had the same friends, the same interests and became tennis teammates at Sweet Home after the Murphys called the school to ask if Jonah, just a seventh-grader, would be permitted to try out for the varsity team.

Jacob and Jonah were also together that August day in 2013, crossing Niagara Falls Boulevard on their bicycles, when Jacob was struck by a vehicle. The injuries were severe. He spent more than a month in the intensive care unit at Women and Children’s Hospital (now Oishei Children’s Hospital). He underwent extensive treatments for brain trauma at the Children’s Institute in Pittsburgh.

“When he came out of Pittsburgh, the Children’s Institute, he still had outpatient therapy at least three days a week,” Adria said. “He did that for two, three years. Jonah would be a good help. Jacob came out of rehab in a wheelchair not walking or talking. Now he’s walking, talking, going to school every day, has an attitude, has an opinion. Wants to go to college, drive a car, do the things most young men want to do.

“It’s funny because even though Jacob is older, Jonah has taken on that older-brother role, so he kind of looks out for him. We went to a buffet because that’s Jacob’s favorite thing to do, eat, and Jonah went around with him and helped him and put everything on his plate and held the plate and things like that. Good helper, definitely.”

The road to recovery remains long, as Jonah intimated when he said, “He’s doing much better than he was.”

After the accident, tennis became Jonah’s refuge. He received a scholarship that Todd Miller, a Sweet Home graduate and Hall of Famer, provides the school and became a fixture at the Miller Tennis Center. Regular competition against better players accelerated his tennis development.

“He started at Miller a number of years ago as sort of a chunky, shorter kid that had some skills,” Miller said. “It’s been fantastic to see him develop into the player he’s developed into.”

Improvement demands commitment. Murphy would be at Miller Tennis Center at 5 a.m. for workouts with director and instructor Marcus Fugate. Once quiet and a keep-to-himself sort, Murphy evolved into a team leader at Sweet Home. Panthers coach Brian Koziol remembers having to ask Murphy to become team captain before his junior season. Before this season Murphy seized the reins. He approached his coach and said he wanted to lead.

For some top-end players, high school practices take a backseat to private instruction. Murphy balanced both.

“He would help me run drills, then as my practice was ending up he’d go to Miller and practice with some of the higher-level players,” Koziol said. “When we would have the beginners come and would have our tryouts he would come and run some of the drills so I could watch a little more and things like that. And what I like is I didn’t have to ask. He would be like, ‘Coach, do you want me to come tomorrow?’ for a practice where I had just the new kids and I would have him come. I think that’s a sign of maturity. It’s really been nice. He comes to our practices because he knows it’s important to be a senior leader, the face of our program.”

Murphy’s reward is that he’s been invited by coach Lee Nickell to join the tennis team at UB beginning in the fall. He won’t be on scholarship and, given the program’s high status, might play sparingly. No matter.

“He’s super excited to go to UB, that was his dream,” Adria said. “He put all his eggs in one basket – ‘I’m going to apply for UB. I really want to play for the team.’ He got accepted.”

Jonah’s response to a dream fulfilled is reserved in the wake of this defeat. Fifteen minutes have passed since the final point in his match with Hastings. The loss continues to play with his mind. At the moment UB seems a long way away.

“Pretty happy about that, regardless of win or lose, but …”

It’s a “but” that’s just a small part of his story.