SMITH, Paul J.

SMITH - Paul J. Age 62, of the Town of Wheatfield, May 30, 2018. All who knew him would agree that Paul was an amazing man. Kind, hard working and smart, he brought friendship and a smile to everyone he met. He was an engineer for the WBNY Buffalo's Original Alternative station for over twenty years. Paul loved working with the students and learning about the music they played. He began his career at Buffalo State College in 1988 working in the television department. After moving to R.I.T.E., he worked throughout the campus installing smart classrooms, fixing anything that needed fixing and assisting on numerous media productions. He enjoyed engineering WLVL in Lockport for the last several years. People were most interested in the fact that for the last 22 years he worked on the television crew setting up audio for the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills Broadcasts. He couldn't believe he was getting paid for doing something he loved and as a bonus got to watch the games. Oh the stories and jokes he would tell. He made the events and people in his life come alive as he talked about the fun he had in all walks of life. In his spare time he enjoyed travel. Paul has been to Disney World every year of his marriage. He also managed a few cruises, road trips, state trips and last year Italy. Paul never left home without hugging his wife and telling her he loved her. Take a moment and do the same for someone you love. Beloved husband of Kathy (Burock) Smith, beloved son of Joseph S. Smith of Omaha, NE and the late Mary Lou (Wittman) Smith. Dear brother of Michael (Vicki) Smith and Carol (Joseph) Cammarata both of Omaha, NE. Brother-in-law of James (Melodie) Burock of Azle, TX and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 11 AM from St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, 144 Broad St., Tonawanda. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VH1 Save the Music Foundation or the American Heart Association. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com