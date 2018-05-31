SMITH, Carol B. (Hawkins)

May 29, 2018. Wife of the late Rev. Tom Ned Smith; devoted step-mother of Tom N. Smith, Jr., Jonathan Smith, Haywood Smith, James Smith, Rev. S. L. Smith, Rev. T. C. Smith, Rev. Tyrone Smith, Bernice Wallace, Zellie Boone, Ernestine Holmes, Rev. Beatrice Roberts and Cornelia Washington; dearest sister of Maryann Hawkins Woodward, Eric J. Hawkins and Quitman (Gwen) Hawkins; also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 11 AM - 12 Noon at Delaware Avenue Baptist Church, 965 Delaware Avenue, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Rev. Michael Robinson, officiating. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com