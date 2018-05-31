'Slap him. That's what I do': Lackawanna family sues district over alleged abuse

When a 6-year-old student at Truman Elementary School in Lackawanna reached for a wire hanging from a loudspeaker in the cafeteria last October, a teacher’s aide slapped his hand, according to a complaint filed with the state.

Two days later, the same aide was seen yelling at the child and threatening him.

Less than a month later, when the same child reached for the gun belt of a school security officer, the aide said: “Slap him. That’s what I do.”

School districts consider such behavior toward a child improper under any circumstances. But in this case, the child has Down syndrome. And the incidents came to the child’s family’s attention more than a month after the first one occurred.

“It bothered me that I heard about it a month later – not from the school, not from the principal, but from people who work there. I found out from some of the employees at school that his aide struck him on his hand loud enough that the people in the cafeteria heard it,” said the child’s father, Anwar Al-Kalai, who has notified the district that he is pursuing legal action.

“The following morning I met with the superintendent and the principal of special education. They told me the situation had been addressed,” said Al-Kalai. “How is it being addressed when the teacher’s aide is still in the classroom with my son?”

Al-Kalai is principal of Al-Rasheed Academy, a private Islamic school in Lackawanna and also is president of the Lackawanna Islamic Mosque on Wilkesbarre Street. He filed a complaint pursuant to Dignity for All Students (DASA) In November 2017. The state legislation enacted in 2012 was designed to protect public school students from bullying by employees or other students on school grounds. It requires school districts to investigate, report and rectify all documented complaints of bullying.

As a result of the investigation, the aide, Lynrae Borowski, was transferred to Lackawanna High School, where she works with students. As a condition of her continued employment, she was prohibited from having contact with the boy. In addition, she received a reprimand in the form of a letter of counseling. She also received remedial training and counseling in accordance with DASA requirements, said Carl W. Morgan, special education counsel for the district. The remedial training consisted of two hours of classroom instruction, he said.

The child was transferred to Martin Road Elementary School, and was placed in the second grade. “There was a collaboration between the parent and the special education principal after a determination was made that it was in the best interest of the student,” explained Morgan.

That was not the end of the story for the child’s family.

On May 18, Al-Kalai’s attorney Frank Housh filed a notice of claim in State Supreme Court charging negligence, racial discrimination and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the Lackawanna City School District for its actions in the case involving the boy, who is now age 7.

Al-Kalai said his son never had a problem going to school for prekindergarten and kindergarten.

“But in first grade we saw a resistance. It was a fight almost to get him on the bus,” he said.

Members of the staff at Truman Elementary also began to complain about the boy’s behavior, recalled Al-Kalai.

“He didn’t want to participate in school activities,” said Al-Kalai. “He wasn’t following directions. He just sat on the floor and didn’t want to move anymore.”

Following the reports about the aide slapping his son, Al-Kalai pulled him from Truman from November to February, when the child was reassigned to another school.

“I kept him home,” he said. “I was not going to send him back until this was resolved.”

The child, Haroon Al-Kalai, was transferred into a second-grade class at Martin Road Elementary School, where he is receiving a special education in an integrated classroom setting, his father said.

Al-Kalai was given two options: return him to the same class or place him in another school in the second grade receiving special education.

“After seeing how the three incidents were handled, you basically lose faith in the school management,” said Al-Kalai. “The environment is better in the new school, but from an educational standpoint, he is behind. He will be attending a summer program.”

The notice of claim filed by Al-Kalai’s attorney alerted the district of a pending lawsuit, said Housh, the attorney. Among the charges cited are negligence and race discrimination.

“It’s basically a negligence case,” said Housh. “The negligence has been ongoing due to the failure of the district to appropriately deal with the initial cause of the abuse and to segregate the abuser from the child for at least a month,” said Housh.

The lawsuit would seek $200,000 in compensatory damages.

“Our goal is not to file a lawsuit,” said Housh. “We want what is best for the child.”

Al-Kalai, meanwhile, noted an improvement in his son’s behavior in the new school.

“It’s like night and day,” Al-Kalai said. “Now, his response to the teachers is totally different. That interest is back.”