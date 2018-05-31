Sean Kirst: Mystery solved – the story behind the lone magnolia

Rose Stoklosa knew immediately. She took one look at the photograph in the newspaper, at the image of a magnolia blossoming alone in a vacant lot on Buffalo's East Side, and called her son, Ray.

"That's grandma's tree," Rose told him.

A few weeks ago, that magnolia was in full bloom on Rother Avenue, amid the tall grass of the empty lot. You could tell, by looking at places where the grass remained thin, that a driveway and front walk for a long-vanished house had once passed near the blazing flowers of the tree.

On the day I stopped to admire it, the tree was so compelling that children braked their bicycles just for the chance to take a look. Neighbors stood arms folded, across the street, admiring the beauty.

It left me wondering who planted it, in the first place.

In American cities, every magnolia has a story. Those trees, a particular variety known as soulangeanas, were especially popular in the middle of the 20th century for everyday families.

I wrote a little piece about the magnolia, about the attention it still commands from many people on Rother Avenue, and I wondered if there was anyone in greater Buffalo who remembered that tree or its origins on that vacant lot.

Rose remembered. She called her son, and Ray put me in touch with his mom, who grew up on Rother.

That area, she explained, was not just a city block. In her childhood, it was an interconnected community of Polish immigrants. At dinnertime, if you walked onto the street, Rose said you would smell a powerful aroma of chili – a meal everyone made because it was filling and it was cheap.

It was hardly unusual, she said, to hear older people chatting on the sidewalk in Polish.

The house with the magnolia, 329 Rother, belonged to her grandparents, Alexander and Maryann Wojnowski. They raised four daughters and four sons, two of whom served in World War II.

Alexander, Rose said, was born in Poland. He worked at the old General Motors plant on East Delevan Avenue. Every day, regardless of the weather, he walked to work as a means of both discipline and economy.

Her grandfather was a practical man, Rose said, focused on taking care of his family. He saw grass as a frivolity, a waste of space, so he covered the entire back yard with fruit trees and a vegetable garden. Rose doubts her grandfather would have bought a magnolia tree for her grandmother, even as a present.

"He wouldn't have planted it," she said, "unless it bore fruit."

It is her belief that one or more of their eight children – she suspects her Uncle Arthur played a role – planted the tree for Maryann. Rose does not remember when it actually went into the ground, but she recalls becoming aware of the tree, and its brilliant spring blossoms, at some point during her childhood.

Rose's maiden name was Gonzagowski. She lived at 315 Rother Ave. until she was 12. The entire block, to her, felt like extended family. Her father had relatives at 311 and 313, and her grandparents – her mother's parents – were across the street.

That house was like an extension of her own. She retains vivid memories of distinct family routines, such as the way her grandmother would often make Polish sausage, and then hang it behind the stove until it dried.

Her grandparents loved Rother Avenue, she said. They stayed in that house until they died.

The image of the magnolia brought all of it back. When Rose was a girl, there was no television or Internet. Walk outside on Rother, and the street would be filled with the shrill, jubilant sound of children playing.

Once the tree bloomed, during that brief flare of brilliant color in the spring, those boys and girls would stop in awe to take it in, just as children do today on the same block.

Almost 80 years later, Rose isn't exactly sure who planted the magnolia.

Her best guess, then and now, is that it was a gift.

Sean Kirst is a columnist with The Buffalo News. Email him at skirst@buffnews.com or read more of his work in this archive.