Restaurant notes: Water Lily Cafe, JP's Checkers, Eden Pub

The former Bowmansville Thai restaurant Water Lily Café is slated to reopen in Cheektowaga.

Owner Kim Suphankomut said he is working to get a new space ready at 3800 Union Road, near the Walden Galleria.

It will be open "hopefully by August, or at least the beginning of September," he said.

This restaurant would be smaller than his former space, with about eight tables, Suphankomut said, for a total of about 20 seats. His plan is for a cafe-style restaurant with fast turnaround.

He expects to apply for a beer and wine license after the place opens.

"We're still contemplating how we're going to do things, but the menu will be similar," he said. One idea would be to offer Asian-style breakfasts.

In the meantime, Suphankomut's food truck, Thai Me Up, is continuing to offer pad Thai and more at events like Larkinville's Food Truck Tuesdays.

Checkers returns: JP's Checkers, the rehabilitated neighborhood dive bar, reopened on Hertel Avenue on Saturday.

The bar at 1854 Hertel Ave. welcomed runners needing refreshment after the Buffalo Marathon on Sunday, only fitting because it was long a runners' haunt.

With 16 taps dispensing local and macro-brews, an updated interior, and refitted bathroom facilities, the initial responses to JP's Checkers were positive.

Owner Jamison Phillips, a former Del Denby's bartender, took over the place after it closed in February.

John & Mary's reopens: It took half a year, but the renewed and remodeled John & Mary's has reopened in Hamburg.

Submarine sandwiches like the renowned A-Bomb sausage hoagie, wings and pizza are again available at 40 Buffalo St.

A January blaze knocked out the restaurant while repairs took place and new equipment was installed.

The recipes remain the same, so the only difference customers should notice is fresh surroundings, said owner Sharon Raymond.

Eden bar back: The building holding the Eden Ale House won't be dark for long.

Its owners are bringing a tavern back to life at 8557 N. Main St, Eden.

Eden Pub will carry on where the Eden Ale House left off, said Allie O'Brien Phillippi, daughter of owners Pat and Yvette O'Brien.

"I just wanted to reassure people that we will be reopening very soon, once we get our liquor license," Phillippi said.

The tentative opening date is June 11, though the place could reopen sooner if licensing is settled.

The O'Briens bought the building in 2005 and operated it as the Eden Pub until 2013. The Eden Ale House opened there in 2014, and operated there until May 27.

About 90 percent of the staff and management will stay on with Eden Pub, Phillippi said. Food and drink offerings will also stay recognizable, with 15 taps of craft brews, from a rotating beer list. The food menu will stay practically the same.

Hours will stay similar as well as the Eden Pub will be open seven days a week, she said.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.