Reporters' Notebook: May 31, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet Walt Whitman, born on this date in 1819, “The future is no more uncertain than the present.”

INTO THE SUNSET – A retirement party for Dave “Brauts” Brautlacht, a longtime Buffalo Sewer Authority employee, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road. Cost is $25 and includes beer, mixed drinks and food.

UNCOMMON SOUNDS – Performances by local musicians on three zither instruments will be heard in Strung Together, a traditional music program from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Castellani Art Museum at Niagara University. Admission is free. No reservations are required.

Featured will be Recep Ornek on the Turkish kanun, which has two dozen sets of double- and triple-strung strings; Eva Pan Pin on the Chinese guqin, a seven-stringed zither; and Julie Dulanski on the hammered dulcimer.

ENTER THE DRAGONS – The seventh annual Dragon Boat Festival to benefit breast cancer survivors will be held from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Admission is free.

In addition to the races, there will be music, vendors, refreshments and family activities. Proceeds from sales benefit Hope Chest of Buffalo, which provides exercise and nutrition classes for breast cancer survivors at all three Buffalo Athletic Club for Women locations. For more info, visit hopechestbuffalo.org.

LIVING LEGACY – Patrick Rowe would be proud.

According to Joanne Montemarano, administrator of his estate, two donations have been made in his honor – $50,000 to Canisius College, his alma mater, and $50,000 to Hospice Buffalo, where he knew several volunteers. She said the Canisius College donation will help establish a scholarship in his name to benefit students with disabilities.

Rowe, a Cheektowaga resident who used a wheelchair and started Silver Wheels, the region’s only wheelchair football team in the early 1970s, died at age 62 in 2015. He was a former Buffalo News citizen of the year.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Lynda Flood Trevean, Daniel R. Connors, Hannah Buehler, Lorenzo Alexander, Millie Toy, Carolyn Powell, Jan Halt, Joe Waz, Shelly Jarmusz, Nicole Karb, Ethan Ruszczyk, Henry Krempa, Kay McDaniel, Vince Sherber, Angie Mullen and Larry Zygunt.

