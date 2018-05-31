Remaining WNY Sears stores have dodged a bullet – for now

The two remaining Sears stores in Western New York dodged a bullet Thursday.

The department store chain released a list Thursday afternoon of 63 stores it will close in the face of continued financial struggles. Neither of them were on it.

But that doesn't mean those locations, at Eastern Hills and McKinley Malls, are safe.

Despite several cost-cutting measures that have trimmed billions of dollars in expenses, Sears Holdings continues to lose money, and no one is sure it will ever regain its footing.

Sears has scrambled to close stores and sell off real estate, and has cashed in its Craftsman, Stanley Black & Decker and Lands' End brands, but critics aren't sure how much longer the company can stave off bankruptcy. In a search for more cash, the company is now weighing whether or not to sell off its Kenmore and DieHard brands.

Sears has suffered from the same negative factors that have affected department stores and brick-and-mortar retail in general, but it has also faced unique challenges. Its problems were made worse when the company added the struggling Kmart to its portfolio in 2004. Sears CEO Eddie Lampert has been criticized as being distant, neglecting stores and customer service, and not innovating enough to keep the company evolving with the times.

The latest round of closures comes on the heels of worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings. It reported a net loss of $424 million, with revenue dropping more than 30 percent to $2.9 billion and same store sales down by 13 percent.

The company's stock peaked at $195.18 per share in 2007. On Thursday, its shares plunged by more than 12 percent to $2.81.

The company closed more than 400 stores last year and is in the process of closing its store at the former Summit Park Mall, which began liquidation sales earlier this month. The Summit store will close to the public in August. The company had 3,555 stores across the country in 2010, and now has fewer than 900.