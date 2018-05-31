RAUCH, Duane J. "Joe"

RAUCH - Duane J. "Joe"May 29, 2018, age 67. Beloved husband of 40 years to Lucy (nee DiBenedetto) Rauch; loving father of Kelly (Cory) Rinow and Julie (Jeff Sonricker) Rauch; cherished grandfather of Jackson, Annabelle, Dee Dee and Layla; caring brother of Nelson Rauch and the late Elizabeth Bigelow; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday from 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, where Military Honors and Prayers will be offered at 7 PM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined.