Rasmus Dahlin's vision catches scouts' eyes

It doesn't matter which Rasmus Dahlin highlight is picked. It could be a scintillating rush. It could be a pinpoint pass through traffic. It could be a top-shelf shot.

Pick any of them – Buffalo Sabres fans will gladly pick them all – and take a look at Dahlin's eyes. His head is up, analyzing the play. He knows the puck is on his tape while he skates. He knows his stick will corral an incoming pass.

Since he doesn't have to waste time focusing on the present, he's looking to the future. It's one of the main reasons the 18-year-old is forecast for stardom.

"He looks ahead," Goran Stubb, director of NHL European Scouting, said by phone from Finland. "He has very good vision. He knows a split second ahead before the other guys.

"He knows where to be and he knows when."

NHL teams are intrigued by speed, and they want to play fast. The guys who play fastest are the ones who control the puck without looking at it. If someone needs to stare at the ice to make sure the puck is there, he's hesitating.

There is no hesitation when it comes to Dahlin. The puck is glued to his stick during dekes and feints, allowing him to play at full speed.

"In Sweden, we say he has the vision of a mosquito," Fredrik Sjostrom, general manager of Dahlin's Frölunda club, told NHL.com. "If you try and hit a mosquito, the mosquito can get away because it can process in slow motion. That's kind of how Rasmus is. He never gets caught or is put in a bad situation because it doesn't ever come to that. He can see where the guy is going and move the other way.

"It looks easy, but I know it isn't."

That type of vision has been lacking on Buffalo's blue line. The Sabres, who are expected to select Dahlin with the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft on June 22, need a defenseman to start plays. They need a guy who can bolt up the ice when he sees an opening. They need players who can connect with forwards if the path is blocked.

Dahlin can do both because he can see what's developing.

"Just let him play," said the head European scout for an NHL team, who was granted anonymity because his organization doesn't allow scouts to speak to the media. "He's a natural talent for a lot of things. He can skate. He's got the skill set, and he's fearless. He creates his own scoring chances. He creates scoring chances for others."

Frölunda finished third in scoring in the Swedish Hockey League, so Dahlin had chances to hone his decision-making skills. The "mosquito vision" should pay off when he arrives in Buffalo.

"Whatever Buffalo wants him to do, I'm sure he will do it," Stubb said. "He has, of course, a big advantage in that he has already been playing with men and against men for two years. That's a big advantage for many top European prospects."

Only two players in Swedish league history have played more games under age 18. The defenseman, who turned 18 in April, has skated in 67 games. Forwards Magnus Pääjärvi (85) and Anton Lander (79) played more, but neither they nor any other under-18 player can match Dahlin's production. He leads the teens with 15 assists and 23 points.

"I've seen him the last two years, seen a lot of him playing," said the NHL team's top European scout. "You are getting a special kid, and it's going to be good for Buffalo."