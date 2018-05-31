Pizza steals the show at Hearth + Press

I'm old enough to remember when pizza was an Italian thing. Or more precisely an Italian-American thing. The delicately blistered pies of Naples would never be mistaken for Buffalo-style pizza, whose most prized qualities are a thick quilt of cheese on a mattress of dough, slices equipped with stout handles to make them easier to lug.

But now some of the best New York City slices downtown are tossed by Albanians at Gino & Joe's. And, as fate would have it, the pizza in downtown Buffalo most closely echoing its Italian forebears is made by Lebanese guys.

Johnathan and Peter Eid got into the restaurant business selling shawarma and fattoush at Mezza on Elmwood, before converting it to Nine29, a wing and burger outlet.

At Hearth + Press, across the Theater District tracks from Shea's Performing Arts Center, the Eid brothers are speaking Italian with Neapolitan-style pizzas and some of the best meatballs in town.

Hearth + Press opened in October 2016, an upscale pizza option for downtown lunchers and theatergoers. The long room is built around a pizza oven that anchors an open kitchen, which can make mealtime a spectator sport for pizzaiolo fans. Salads, pastas and dessert pizzas fill out the menu. A full range of coffee and alcoholic drinks are available.

Service could be poky early on in the restaurant's life, but systems have been streamlined to make it a timely lunch stop. When I stopped by on a recent evening for dinner, there was one server covering all that real estate, leaving me unsure whether it's a safe bet before curtain time. She did her utmost for us, though.

The first dish that caught my attention was Hearth + Press' chicken wings (10 for $14). Add them to the "healthier chicken wings still worth eating" list for admirably crispy skin achieved without a soak in hot oil.

The chicken digits are then tossed with Calabrian chiles and caramelized onion for low-key heat – a glow, not a blaze – and full-court flavor. House-made blue cheese dip helped their case, too.

Pork meatballs, fired in the pizza oven, came three to a little cast-iron pan ($12). Emphatically crusted, with a bit of chew, fennel sausage flavor, and bright, fruity tomato sauce, these were winning characters that took one guest back to her childhood on the West Side.

They're also available in sandwich form ($14) on the lunch menu, though you might want to book the office nap room first.

Another Buffalo classic, stuffed hot peppers ($10) were stuffed with cheeses, blistered in the oven and smothered in tomato sauce and grated Parmesan. Served with fresh bread for mop-up duty, it was a solid version of the iconic appetizer, with enough dairy to cool the chile fire.

Pizza is the star here, though. The Eids' dough – based on a family recipe passed though generations to the New World – makes for airy crusts.

What an apt frame it made for the Menooshi ($14), a pie of fresh mozzarella, fontina and tomatoes, with a Mediterranean accent from za'atar, a mixture of dried thyme, sesame seeds, oregano and tangy sumac. Activated by the fierce oven, the spices' perfume precedes its flavor, braced by briny olives and bursts of juicy tomato.

Carefully timed firing is key to achieving the slight charring essential to Neapolitan flavor, and Hearth + Press came close to dead-on, with one of four pies left in a few ticks too long.

Not the margherita ($14), a power trio of San Marzano tomatoes, milky fresh mozzarella and fresh basil, anointed with extra-virgin olive oil. The margherita's glory is its simplicity, allowing the primal satisfaction of each ingredient to shine. It would have been just about perfect if one slice wasn't missing basil.

Another winner was a tomato-free four-cheese pie ($17) that boasted mozzarella, fontina, goat cheese and Parmesan, with a drizzle of honey that gave depth to what may have otherwise been a Great Salt Lake.

Two pastas I tried didn’t leave a good impression. Overcooked pasta dogged the penne di mare ($18), a mixture of shrimp, roasted red peppers and chewy calamari. Potato dumplings in gnocchi pesto ($10) were even chewier. The basil-walnut pesto, heady with intoxicating herbal perfume, deserved a better dance partner. It's used on pesto ($15) and pesto-chicken ($18) pizzas, which I regret missing.

Most "dessert pizzas" I've tried were a waste of calories. A couple of Hearth + Press numbers got them off the schneid. A Nutella banana version ($10) sported another gently charred crust whose campfire breath, combined with gooey chocolate, provided a smores-like frisson of joy.

Kanafa ($14) started with fresh mozzarella before swerving into the Middle East with rosewater syrup and crumbled sesame cookies. Its subtle, evocative flavors scored when all the ingredients combined, but the sesame cookies were too far between to make every bite a hit.

The cinnamon roll ($5) was a coil of dough with no cinnamon filling, served in syrup and dusted gently with cinnamon. I'll dunk bread in syrup without hesitation, but it could use a renaming.

Hearth + Press is a welcome Neapolitan-style pizza choice downtown. Its menu may benefit from some editing, and the "wow this pizza is great feel how heavy it is" crowd should dine elsewhere.

With its arrival, however, Buffalo has the chance to experience a pitch-perfect margherita with a glass of pinot grigio before heading to theater. There's bravura performances among the supporting cast, but at Hearth + Press pizza steals the show.

Hearth + Press - 7 plates (out of 10)



Location: 665 Main St. (262-0866)

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays during Shea's shows.

Prices: Appetizers, $6-$20; sandwiches (lunch only) $10-$16; pastas, $12-$18; pizzas, $10-$20.

Parking: street

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: gluten-free crust.

Email: agalarneau@buffnews.com