Performance coaching firm leases last space in Cathedral Commons

A performance coaching consulting firm has leased the only commercial space in the new Cathedral Commons residential apartment building in downtown Buffalo, capping the conversion of the former St. Paul's Cathedral parish house into a mixed-use facility.

Phoenix Innovation Group, founded and owned by certified "life coach" Najja A. Bouldin, will occupy the 735-square-foot space on the ground floor of the four-story building at 128 Pearl St. Bouldin's firm offers workshops and delivers presentations on performance, creativity and innovation.

“We’re excited to contribute to the creative thinking and change leadership here in our hometown,” Bouldin said in a press release.

St. Paul's leaders worked with Schneider Development Services to renovate the historic narrow building in downtown Buffalo into seven apartments and the single office suite. The building re-opened in January, and only one apartment remains available.