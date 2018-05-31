Paul J. Smith, audio engineer who 'loved every job he had'

June 24, 1955 — May 30, 2018

Paul J. Smith, the engineer at WBNY, the Buffalo State student radio station, loved his work.

"Never once, no matter what the time or the circumstance, did I hear him say, 'Ugh, I have to go to work today,' " said his wife of 18 years, Kathy (Burock) Smith. "He loved every job he had, and he loved the people, especially working with the students on the radio station."

And they loved him right back.

Wednesday night, Buffalo State graduates Ian Loretto and Nick Lippa used four hours of airtime on the station, 91.3 FM, to share memories and music related to the man they recalled as a wise, helpful, encouraging mentor. Loretto and Lippa were joined by other friends and colleagues who called or visited the studio to reminisce about Mr. Smith, who died Wednesday. He was 62.

"Nick and I were trying to use the time to let people grieve a little bit," said Loretto, who was production director at WBNY for several years. "We shared stories of our memories of him and how much he meant to us and how much he taught us, because he really was a wealth of knowledge."

"He loved the Beatles, so I asked them to play, 'The Long and Winding Road,' and they did," said Kathy Smith. "They told so many wonderful stories about how he cared for that station, and the kids. They could call him day or night and he would race over there."

At midnight, Chris Durand of Toronto, who worked with Mr. Smith at WBNY, also shared a tribute to Mr. Smith on his show, Soundtracks, on CIUT, 89.5 FM. "We're sending him off in the same dynamic way he lived," said Durand.

"He was spontaneous and funny," said Durand. "He had one of those infectious laughs, always had a great story and was a great conversationalist."

Mr. Smith suffered a spontaneous tear in his aorta on the evening of May 11 while alone in his office at Buffalo State. After he told his wife on the phone that he felt ill, she called campus security to ask them to check on him. "Those wonderful people didn't hesitate and went right over there," she said, finding him gravely ill. Security staff and first responders revived him twice.

Mr. Smith had two surgeries at Gates Vascular Institute, and seemed to be recovering before dying this week. His surgeon, Dr. M. Hasmet Ashraf, his nurses and the hospital's medical team "gave me 18 extra days with Paul," said Mrs. Smith, during which "I got to say 'I love you,' and be there with him because of those people. I had this incredible gift."

A graduate of Erie Community College, Mr. Smith started work in the television department of Buffalo State College in 1988. He moved to the campus Resources for Information, Technology and Education department, wiring classrooms for technology, working on media productions and repairing electronics, ranging from old radios or microphones to someone's light saber. "He could fix anything," Kathy Smith said.

For 22 years, Mr. Smith set up audio for the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills broadcasts. His job was an audio A2, his wife said, and a Facebook page memorializing him is called "Smitty A2." At Sabres games, he set up the "away feed" and was proud of the fact that he could adapt to the needs of the constantly changing roster of out-of-town announcers, said Kathy Smith.

After years of work with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Films last year hired Mr. Smith for what his wife called "his dream job" — placing microphones and transmission equipment in players' shoulder pads for audio, then working the sound board to capture exactly six seconds of on-field sound. A New England Patriots trainer once said "that was the best job he'd ever seen done on the pads," said Mrs. Smith.

Mr. Smith also worked as engineer at WLVL in Lockport for the last few years. He also worked on audio for baseball and hockey playoff games, and once, despite a driving ban, assisted a Good Morning America crew covering a blizzard.

He was a dedicated husband, said his wife, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis six months before they married. "He never wavered," in his devotion to her, she said. "He was just an amazing man."

A longtime friend of Mr. Smith's spent hours every day with Kathy Smith at Gates Vascular Institute. When Mr. Smith's brother thanked him for being there, the man replied, "Paul would do that for me."

Mr. Smith loved to travel, visiting Disney World with his wife every year they were married, taking cruises and a trip to Italy last year.

He was born in Kenmore, the oldest of three children of Joseph S. Smith and the late Mary Lou (Wittman) Smith. He is survived by a brother, Michael Smith; and a sister, Carol Cammarata.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 144 Broad St., Tonawanda.