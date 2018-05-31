One-of-a-kind home is for sale in Clarence

Once in awhile, a special property comes to the market for sale. The residence at 6580 Bianchi Lane in Clarence is just such a home.

Designed by architect Douglas Klotzbach, AIA, of K2 Architecture of Buffalo (k2architecture.com), the home was created in the “Bauhaus” tradition, a style started in Germany during the early 1900s. Bauhaus is simply, “house of architecture.” It was a vision of founder Walter Gropius to bring art and industry together in a way that highlighted the artisanship of home building, among other things.

Klotzbach’s modern take reflects Bauhaus values. The design also creates serenity and peace throughout the entire house. In total, the home makes a unique artistic statement as well as providing luxurious living.

Built in 2000, the home is based on a four-foot grid that creates both open and intimate spaces. Masonry and exposed Douglas fir timber beams highlight the work of the craftsmen.

The home is also built to be sustainable and energy efficient in its construction and utility usage. In fact, the 3,785 square-foot home positions in a west-to-east orientation to take advantage of what Klotzbach calls “passive solar heat and passive ventilation.” Because of its orientation, each area of the home has incredible views of the setting sun.

The core of the home absorbs sunlight, so during the winter, it holds that heat helping to keep heating costs down. The position of the home also creates natural ventilation. The folded plane roof design takes advantage of slightest breeze to draw fresh air in, especially when the doors open.

There are windows, lots of them, including glass block and unique glass garage doors that let in natural light.

Flooring throughout is radiant heat located underneath beautiful imported Italian porcelain tile. Klotzbach designed the home’s whitewashed pine board ceiling to mimic the color and texture of the tile flooring.

Guests to the home arrive under a covered portico that leads into the home’s spacious kitchen. Countertops are Corian, cabinets are maple and appliances are stainless steel.

The sink area features a curved wall of windows, glass block windows and masonry that mimics the squares of the glass block. High ceilings and multiple windows give the sense of being both indoors and outside at the same time.

The kitchen opens to an area that the owners use as both a dining space and for seating. One of two open fireplaces is located here. From the kitchen, the home flows into a room the owners use as a media space.

The home has four bedrooms and three full baths, including a master bath with beautiful tile and a walk in shower with a rain showerhead.

Klotzbach notes the design then compresses as you move through the house into private areas like baths and bedrooms. It then opens again as you move into the room.

The master bedroom, originally designed as an in-law suite with its own entrance from the garage, can easily be converted back. Here is the second open fireplace and doors that lead to a private patio overlooking the backyard.

The owners use one of the bedrooms as a photography studio and the other two as guest rooms.

While there is no traditional basement, there is a second level to the home with a huge storage area. Here is a guest room and a space used as the home office. The beauty of the home is that rooms can be used for whatever the owners decide.

Outdoors, the 2,000 square foot patio is ready for entertaining.

Both the kitchen and the media room open to the huge flagstone patio complete with covered and open areas, stainless steel seating, a built in grill and refrigeration. The beautiful landscaping features mature perennials, shrubs and ornamental trees.

The home is priced at $890,000 and is viewed by appointment only with Lisa Cirillo of Hunt Real Estate. Contact her at (716) 440-8979.

An open house is scheduled for Sunday, June 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Bianchi Lane in Clarence is located off Keller Road, and past Salt Road, before it reaches Utley Road.