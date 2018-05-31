One man killed in double shooting on Burgard Place

A Buffalo man was killed and another man was wounded in a double shooting in the 200 block of Burgard Place, between Genesee and Doat streets, at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Detectives said a 26-year-old Buffalo man was declared dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old Buffalo man was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the police confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.