NOCERA - Jack G. Of Buffalo, entered into rest May 29, 2018, beloved husband of the late Loretta (nee Chiarmonte) Nocera; devoted father of Stephen (Joseph Esposito), Michele, David and Jacquelyn Nocera; cherished grandfather of Anthony, Vincent, Michael, Nicholas and Emily; adored great-grandfather of Cameron; loving son of the late Samuel and Mildred Nocera; dear brother of Phyllis (Kenneth) Choops and JoAnne (Robert) Ruh; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 11 AM - 12 Noon. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com