Nick Charlap's to start scooping on Elmwood Avenue

The new Nick Charlap's Ice Cream stand on Elmwood Avenue starts serving ice cream tomorrow, June 1.

It will be ice cream only the first day, owner Nick Charlap said, with the food menu starting Saturday, June 2.

"We're going to do ice cream only, 3 to 9 p.m., on Friday," he said, "and go full bore Saturday with food and ice cream."

The restaurant, 2800 Elmwood Ave., Tonawanda, takes over the location that was Reid's for 48 years until closing in 2017.

Charlap's food menu will be "quite similar," with hamburgers and hot dogs to start, Charlap said.

But if you want a white hot – the Rochester-style link of unsmoked beef, pork and veal that drew many to Reid's – you had best come early. "We have one case of them, which is about 84," he said. "We can't get any more until Monday, so we'll have them until they're gone."

There will be plenty of ice cream, however. That will include vanilla and chocolate custard, and 22 flavors of Nick Charlap hard ice cream to start.

"We're really going to take this to another level with our ice cream products," Charlap said. "There will be a lot more ice cream treats than there were in the past."

Hours: until school lets out, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday. When summer vacation begins, evening hours weekdays will be extended until 10 p.m.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.