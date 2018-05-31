New nighttime lane restrictions coming on I-290

Continuing bridge work on a portion of the Youngmann Expressway in the Town of Tonawanda will lead to further nighttime lane closures on the eastbound highway starting on Monday, the state Department of Transportation warned Thursday.

The NYSDOT said the new traffic controls will start at about 7 p.m. June 4 with lane closures at night on I-290 between Exit 2 at Colvin Boulevard and Exit 3 at Niagara Falls Boulevard. The closures will be removed by 6 a.m. the next day, but the work and controls will continue for about three weeks.

The new travel restrictions are in addition to the existing controls in place between Exit 1 at Delaware Avenue and Exit 2, as bridge rehabilitation work continues on the heavily traveled highway. In the event of bad weather, work will be delayed.

DOT officials reminded motorists that speeding fines are doubled in a work zone.