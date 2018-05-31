MOSKAL, Henry W.

MOSKAL - Henry W. May 29, 2018, of Sloan, NY. Beloved husband of the late Natalie; devoted father of Paul (Maureen) Moskal and Jo Ann Ormond; father-in-law of Linda Moskal; cherished grandfather of Sean (Courtney), Kirsten (Adam), Paul (Dezarie), Ryan, Ian, Gabrielle, Elijah, Scout and Henry; great-grandfather of Harper, Campbell, Maura and Keira; brother of the late Shirley Palisano, Jim Moskal and Esther Rose; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4-8PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of Williams St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10AM in St. Andrew's Church, Sloan. Please assemble at church. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sloan Active Hose Company. Henry will always be remembered as the Mayor of Sloan. Leave condolences and share memories at smolarekcares.com