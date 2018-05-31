McRAE, Bobby U. Sr.

McRae - Bobby U., Sr. Departed this life May 28, 2018. The dearest husband of Joyce (nee Madison); father of Rhonda (Timothy) Scott of Charlotte, NC and Bobby (Laurie) McRae Jr.; step-father of DeShannon Underwood of Dallas, TX, Stephanie Wilson of Buffalo, NY and William Underwood III of Tampa, FL; brother of William Wright, Bridget (John) Martin and Lillian Cheryl Wright, all of Buffalo, NY; nephew of Marie Shorts of Detroit, MI; also survived by fourteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 11 AM - 12 Noon, at Zion Dominion Global Ministries, 895 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY where funeral services will immediately follow. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Parents Encouraging Accountability and Closure for Everyone (p.e.a.c.e.), Sherman L. Walker Human Service Center, 608 William St., Suite 180 Buffalo, NY 14206. Arrangements by thomas t. edwards funeral home, inc.

