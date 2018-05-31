MATTESON, Deborah A. (Rudolph)

MATTESON - Deborah A. (nee Rudolph)

May 29, 2018. Dear mother of Christopher (Melissa) Browne, April (Dustin) Dandurand and Kimberly (Nicholas) McBride; also survived by 8 grandchildren; sister of Gerry, William (Brenda), James, John, Sandra Hocko and Kelly (Tim) Garvey. Friends may call Saturday, 12 noon to 2 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (1 mile north of Maple Rd., just past Klein Rd.). Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com