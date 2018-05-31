Man spotted going over Niagara Falls

Police are working to identify a body found in the lower Niagara Gorge whom they believe was a man seen going over Niagara Falls early Thursday afternoon.

The man, whom witnesses said appeared to be in his 60s, was seen going into the water at Terrapin Point at about 1:09 p.m. and then over the falls. It's not yet clear if it was an accident or a suicide, said New York Parks Police dispatcher Nicholas Green. The man appeared to be about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, Green said, citing witnesses.

Green said a body was recovered in the gorge that "we believe to be the same, but they're still working on getting positive identification." He said he did not have further information on who discovered the body or exactly where.