Mack, Haskell earn state Player of Year honors in respective sports

Williamsville East senior shortstop Charlie Mack has been named Gatorade's New York State Baseball Player of the Year.

Mack helped the Flames win the Section VI Class A-1 championship and post a 17-2 record. Their season ended in the overall Class A final against Maryvale.

Mack, who has signed to play at Clemson but could also be selected later in this month's Major League Baseball Draft, hit .551 with four home runs, 20 RBIs and had a .685 on-base percentage.

Haskell earns state POY in basketball

Dani Haskell of Franklinville has been named Class D girls basketball Player of the Year for the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Haskell, the 5-foot-7 sophomore sensation, averaged 26.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in helping the Panthers reach the state final. The first-team All-Western New York selection wasn't the only player from the area to be honored by the state for having fine seasons on the basketball court.

Haskell's teammate and older sister Allyson was named fourth-team, while Abby McCoy earned a spot on fifth team. Franklinville rival Panama saw Natalie Angeletti grab a spot on the third team. Gabby Iuculano of Frewsburg landed on eighth team. Linnea Jimerson of Ellicottville and Kayla Hohl OF Pine Valley earned honorable mention.

Williamsville South freshman Amari DeBerry earned first team all-state in Class A. Sacred Heart's Micaela Ryan was named to the fifth team, Emma Brinker of East Aurora to the ninth team, Lake Shore's Shawni Cornfield was named to the 14th team, while Williamsville South's Hannah Dolan was named to the 15th team. Honorable mention picks included Amherst's Emma Klein and Ella Wanzer.

In Class AA, Sister Maria Buffalo News Player of the Year Angel Parker earned sixth team honors, while teammate Kiara Johnson was named to the eighth team. Ella Rose Eckert of Clarence (13th team), Orchard Park's Danielle Hore (15th) and Sam Fischer (honorable mention) and O'Hara's Cierra Harrison (honorable mention) also received honors.

In Class B, Newfane's Paige Emborsky was named to the fifth team, Southwestern's Erin Radack to the 10th team, Fredonia's Katie Price to the 13th team) and Alanna Dibble of Southwestern to the 14th team. Kyra Wood of City Honors received honorable mention.

In Class C, Allegany-Limestone's Morgan Davis landed on the all-state second team, Portville's Karly Welty on the fourth team, Holland's Cassidy Slocum on the eighth team and Brooke Giardini on 10th team from All./Limestone.

Frannies advances to Cup finals

St. Francis earned a spot in the championship round of the Georgetown Cup playoffs by winning its best-of-3 baseball semifinal series against Canisius. The Red Raiders secured the third and decisive game, 12-2, Thursday. The contest was briefly delayed by lightning.

Cole O’Connor had three hits, scored three times and drove in two, while Hitch Edwards drove in three runs. Gavin Krawiec earned the win, striking out four in four innings.

The Red Raiders will play either defending champion St. Joe’s or last year’s runner-up St. Mary’s in the best-of-3 championship series beginning Monday at Coca-Cola Field.

Game Three of the St. Joe’s-St. Mary’s series was suspended with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning due to lightning and then darkness. The game will resume at 4 p.m. Friday at Robert T. Scott Complex with St. Mary’s holding a 2-1 lead.

Hastings advances in tennis

In the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association tennis tournament at the U.S.T.A. Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Section VI champion Greg Hastings of North Tonawanda advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals after earning wins over Conners O’Brien of Albany Academy and a three-setter over Bronxville’s Liam Krall.

Also in single action, Sweet Home’s Jonah Murphy won his first round match then lost in the second round to drop into the consolation draw.

In doubles, the only area team to win a first-round match was Amherst’s Sam Greco and Steve Quinlivan, who then lost their second-round match