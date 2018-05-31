Letter: Trump proves, repeatedly to be without decency

Which human tendency or should I say behavioral idiosyncrasy best depicts our Commander in Chief? Liar? Bully? Narcissist? After shuddering through the blustering forecasts of a big britches trade war with China and a Nobel prize worthy summit with North Korea only to have them both doused by a couple of moisturized whimpers of never mind I think blowhard is the most apropos.

He will pontificate, he will rationalize and he will point the proverbial finger at someone else. He will backpedal, Fox News will disperse and his unbelievably loyal base (hello Devin Nunes) will swallow and say, “Thank you sir. May we have another?” Absolutely. How about new tariffs on imported auto parts, the latest windmill Don Trump-ote wants to chase. Yeah, that’s the ticket.

Let’s put a tariff on China-made Delphi auto parts being shipped to the Toyota plant in Kentucky. Well, what do you expect from a guy who took five deferments to stay out of a war then turn around and accept the gift of a Purple Heart by saying, “I always wanted to get the Purple Heart. This was much easier” (than combat). John McCain a hero? Not so much. I like my heros on whole wheat. OK? Preferably with extra mayo!

Have you no sense of decency sir? Decency? That’s for losers.

Joe Sullivan

Kenmore