Letter: NFL owners have stepped out of bounds on protests

Well, I see the NFL owners have taken a stand on the protests during the National Anthem. They have decided to penalize any team whose players kneel during the Anthem as a protest against racial injustice. I assume that the owners, being the owners of the players, since the players are the NFL (because without the players, there would be no NFL,) take this stance on the assumption that they have the right to dictate which rights the players may have, sort of like the slave owners did back when.

I am sure this decision came as a result of the owners wanting the fans to know that they are great patriots, and can not sit around idly letting players disrespect the flag. However, I don’t think they took this far enough.

If they are truly patriots, and don’t want the anthem or the flag disrespected, here’s what they must do. They must remove from the stadium, any and all fans who talk, eat, whistle, wear hats or do not place their hand over their heart during the anthem. They must tell every vendor to stop hawking their wares and face the flag and salute. They must stop all concession sales during the anthem. They must insure that everyone in the stadium shows reverence toward the flag. Only then will they be true patriots.

I don’t agree with their position. I think they believe they are better than Congress, since the First Amendment to the Constitution says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech…” The Supreme Court has ruled many times that peaceful demonstrations are a protected form of free speech. This position is wrong, and I sincerely hope many lawsuits will be filed, and the courts will once again rule that no one has the right to silence anyone else.

David Battaglia

Tonawanda