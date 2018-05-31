Letter: DOT should pay attention to details along the road

The Department of Transportation has pulled back after public outcry about a flawed plan to redesign the highway. But whoever is responsible for repairing or relocating the street lighting is nowhere to be seen.

Downed light poles and cones replace lighting from the Delaware exit to the 33 merge with no improvement in sight. Downed light standards have been a problem since the road opened.

From the beginning, they were placed too close to the road and vulnerable on the curves. I have noticed that some have been moved behind the wood-look guardrail on the park side, but on the south side, it appears that no one is DOT, city or anyone else is paying attention. A solution would be a similar design (I-190 and Route 33) with concrete dividers and lighting.

It would certainly create a safer road and a better appearance on a busy highway.

Scott Gorton

Williamsville