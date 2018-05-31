KRAUSE, Doris A. (Schmelzinger)

May 26, 2018. Wife of the late Louis C. Krause; dearest mother of Susan (James) Skrabacz and Donald (Kim) Krause; loving grandmother of Leanne, Victoria, Mitchell and Evan; sister of the late Robert, Ruth and Norman (late Carole) Schmelzinger; dear aunt of Linda (Mike) Stanchak, Thomas, John Schmelzinger and several great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11:15 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 450 Abbott Rd. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME (822-1260).