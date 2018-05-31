KASKA, Ronald P.

KASKA - Ronald P. Of South Buffalo, NY, May 30, 2018. Beloved husband of 62 years to Rosemary (nee Kane) Kaska; loving father of Michael (Sandy) Kaska, Kathy (Tim Stotz) Ortiz, John Kaska, and Jim (Melinda Jones) Kaska; cherished grandfather of AJ (Jess) Ortiz, Sean, Jess, Ryan, Sarah, and Kane Kaska; adored great-grandfather of Kyler, Lucie, Millie, Francine Ortiz; dearest father-in-law of Stacy Kaska; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 3-8pm (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10AM at St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 (please assemble at church). Mr. Kaska was a Navy Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share your online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com