Jury convicts Bailey Boys gang leader

The federal crackdown on the Bailey Boys street gang continued Thursday with the conviction of one its leaders.

Kenneth Pettway Jr., 34, of Buffalo, was convicted of drug and gun charges and faces a recommended maximum sentence of life in prison.

During the trial, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael P. Felicetta and Seth T. Molisani portrayed Pettway as a leader of the Bailey Boys, a gang that operated in the city's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.

The trial also included a YouTube video that prosecutors claim was created by Pettway and included lyrics and images reflecting his criminal activity.

The FBI, which investigated the gang, said it was responsible for multiple shootings, murders and armed robberies.

So far, 14 of the 15 Bailey Boys charged in the case have been convicted.